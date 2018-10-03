Davis (illness) was limited at practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Davis is coming off a big effort in Week 4, in which he caught nine of 15 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 26-23 win over the Eagles. Through four games, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has logged 22 catches (on 39 targets) for 312 yards and a TD, while establishing himself as Tennessee's clear-cut top passing target.

