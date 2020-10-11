Quarterback Ryan Tannehill acknowledged Saturday that Davis likely won't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Tuesday's game against the Bills, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic reports.

Davis could still be activated before the Week 5 showdown, but with the altered Tuesday schedule, fantasy managers may not know if Davis will be available until hours before the game. As a result, they should make other plans to fill their wide receiver position. Managers that are willing to wait it out should find a pivot like Kalif Raymond, who's expected to start at wideout for the Titans opposite A.J. Brown (knee), to plug into their lineup if Davis is indeed ruled out.