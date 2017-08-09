Titans' Corey Davis: Week-to-week
While Davis indicated Wednesday that his hamstring is healing, he acknowledges that he's week-to-week, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
The young wideout said that his goal remains to be back in time for Week 1 of the regular season, but given the foggy timetable offered here, it would appear that the No. 5 overall pick's hamstring issue is more than just a simple tweak. With Davis ailing, fellow rookie Taywan Taylor has been seeing extra practice reps, but the Titans' posted depth chart still lists Davis and Rishard Matthews as the team's starting wideouts.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...