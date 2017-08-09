While Davis indicated Wednesday that his hamstring is healing, he acknowledges that he's week-to-week, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The young wideout said that his goal remains to be back in time for Week 1 of the regular season, but given the foggy timetable offered here, it would appear that the No. 5 overall pick's hamstring issue is more than just a simple tweak. With Davis ailing, fellow rookie Taywan Taylor has been seeing extra practice reps, but the Titans' posted depth chart still lists Davis and Rishard Matthews as the team's starting wideouts.