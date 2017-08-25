Davis (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against Chicago, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Head coach Mike Mularkey recently said Davis is ahead of schedule in his recovery, even though the rookie hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring Aug. 3. The team never expected to have him ready for any of the first three exhibition games, instead targeting Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs. Davis likely would have to practice Tuesday before playing in that contest, which doesn't sound too likely considering he's still limited to running on a treadmill that limits weight bearing. His Week 1 availability isn't a given, but he still figures to operate as one of Tennessee's top three wideouts whenever he's ready to play.