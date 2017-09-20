Titans' Corey Davis: Won't play this week
Davis (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Seahawks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
With Davis unavailable, look for Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker to head the Titans' Week 3 wideout corps, with Taywan Taylor a candidate to pick up some added snaps in Sunday's contest.
