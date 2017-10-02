Titans' Corey Davis: Won't return Week 5
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Davis (hamstring) won't return for Sunday's Week 5 game in Miami, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Mularkey waited until Wednesday to rule Davis out last week, and while there hasn't been any report of a setback, it's quite evident the team is opting for a cautious approach with its rookie first-round pick. Taywan Taylor will continue filling in as the No. 3 receiver behind Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker.
More News
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...