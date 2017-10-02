Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Davis (hamstring) won't return for Sunday's Week 5 game in Miami, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Mularkey waited until Wednesday to rule Davis out last week, and while there hasn't been any report of a setback, it's quite evident the team is opting for a cautious approach with its rookie first-round pick. Taywan Taylor will continue filling in as the No. 3 receiver behind Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker.