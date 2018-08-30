Titans' Corey Davis: Won't suit up Thursday
Davis won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Vikings, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Although Davis drew plaudits for his rapport with Marcus Mariota during the offseason and into training camp, the pair were unable to hook up on three targets in two preseason games. Davis is expected to step into the role of Titans No. 1 receiver this season, especially with Rishard Matthews only coming off the PUP list Sunday due to a torn meniscus. Davis will be looking to improve upon a 34-375-0 line on 65 targets from his rookie year when he and his teammates take the field in the regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 9 in Miami.
