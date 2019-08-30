Dawkins carried the ball 13 times for 117 yards against the Bears in the team's preseason finale Thursday. He also added four receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns.

Dawkins powered the Titans' offense, highlighted by receiving scores of nine and three-yards respectively. He's struggled with an undisclosed injury throughout camp, which has held him out of the past two preseason contests. Dawkins is competing alongside Jeremy McNichols and Alex Barnes for a depth role in the team's backfield, though he certainly put forward his best effort on Thursday.