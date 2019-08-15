Dawkins was forced to exit Thursday's practice early due to an undisclosed injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The specifics of Dawkins' injury remain unclear. An extended absence could be detrimental to his ability to make the team as a depth running back and special teams player. Look for Alex Barnes and Akeem Hunt to pick up a couple extra reps as long as Dawkins remains sidelined.

