Titans' Dalyn Dawkins: First career carries
Dawkins carried the ball twice and gained two yards in Week 6 against Denver.
Dawkins was promoted to the 53-man roster Tuesday and earned the first regular-season carries of his career Sunday. He wasn't particularly effective, notching only one yard on each of his carries, though it is worth noting that he earned one more rushing attempt than Dion Lewis. Still, Derrick Henry will dominate the action out of the Titans' backfield so long as he remains healthy.
