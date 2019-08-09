Titans' Dalyn Dawkins: Gets 10 carries
Dawkins carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards in the team's first preseason game against the Eagles. He also hauled in two passes for four yards.
Dawkins tied for the team-high in rush attempts, though he was fairly inefficient by averaging only 3.5 yards per carry. He was overshadowed by Jeremy McNichols, who broke off a team best 37-yard run. Dawkins was listed as the fifth-string running back in the team's first unofficial depth chart, but should continue to see plenty of work in preseason action as he fights for a spot on the 53-man roster.
