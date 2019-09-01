Dawkins survived final cuts and will begin the season on the Titans' 53-man roster.

Dawkins was kept ahead of the likes of Jeremy McNichols and Alex Barnes. He was sidelined for much of training camp with an undisclosed injury, but he made the most of his chances in the fourth preseason game by racking up 148 total yards. With David Fluellen's (knee) status uncertain, Dawkins could serve as the team's No. 3 back in Week 1 against Cleveland.

