Dawkins (undisclosed) is not suiting up for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dawkins exited Thursday's practice with an undisclosed injury and it wasn't clear if he would be able to play through the issue or not. With Dawkins sidelined, look for Alex Barnes and Akeem Hunt to pick up some extra snaps as they compete for a depth running back role with the Titans.