Dawkins signed to the Titans' 53-man roster on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dawkins survived roster cutdowns at the start of September but was let go after Week 1, and he spent the last month on the team's practice squad. The 24-year-old appeared in two games on special teams for the Titans last season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories