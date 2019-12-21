Play

The Titans promoted Dawkins to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Derrick Henry (hamstring) was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, so Dawkins is being brought back up to add depth. If Henry's unable to play Sunday, Dawkins will work mainly on special teams behind Dion Lewis and Khari Blasingame.

