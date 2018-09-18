Titans' Dalyn Dawkins: Signs with Tennessee
The Titans signed Dawkins off their practice squad Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.
Dawkins' promotion likely comes as a response to third-string back David Fluellen exiting Sunday's 20-17 win over the Texans with an undisclosed injury. The nature and extent of Fluellen's setback won't be known until the Titans resume practicing this week, so Dawkins isn't necessarily a safe bet to suit up for the team's Week 3 showdown with the Jaguars. Dawkins, who ran for 1,399 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Colorado State last season, had previously played for the Titans during the preseason before being cut earlier this month.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire for Week 3
Jamey Eisenberg gives you an in-depth look at the waiver wire heading into Week 3.
-
MNF recap, Wentz update
Chris Towers breaks down Monday night's action, plus all the news you may have missed to open...
-
Fantasy football Week 3 waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.