The Titans signed Dawkins off their practice squad Tuesday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Dawkins' promotion likely comes as a response to third-string back David Fluellen exiting Sunday's 20-17 win over the Texans with an undisclosed injury. The nature and extent of Fluellen's setback won't be known until the Titans resume practicing this week, so Dawkins isn't necessarily a safe bet to suit up for the team's Week 3 showdown with the Jaguars. Dawkins, who ran for 1,399 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Colorado State last season, had previously played for the Titans during the preseason before being cut earlier this month.

Our Latest Stories