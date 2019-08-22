Titans' Dalyn Dawkins: Still absent from practice
Dawkins (undisclosed) did not take the field for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
After a 10-carry preseason opener, Dawkins departed practice early last Thursday and could be in line to miss a second straight preseason contest Sunday versus the Steelers. If that's the case, Dawkins would have just one more opportunity next Thursday against the Bears to prove he's worthy of a 53-man roster spot.
