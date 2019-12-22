Dawkins carried the ball nine times for 24 yards in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints.

Dawkins was promoted to the active roster one day before the contest, primarily due to the absence of Derrick Henry (hamstring). He worked in periodically behind Dion Lewis and was largely held in check before managing to rip off a 14-yard run early in the final quarter. Henry is expected to return for the team's pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Texans, which would make Dawkins an afterthought.