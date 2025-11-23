site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Dan Moore: Leaves game Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Moore (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The left tackle has started every game this season for the Titans. Olisaemeka Udoh should be next in line to replace him.
