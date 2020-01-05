Play

Cruikshank (illness) is officially active for Saturday's game against the Patriots.

Cruikshank was limited at practice due to the illness and received the questionable tag, but he's good to go Saturday. The 24-year-old should play his usual role on special teams for Tennessee in the playoff matchup.

