Cruikshank is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

With Kenny Vaccaro due to start at safety for a second straight week after returning from a two-game absence in Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys, Cruikshank's absence shouldn't prove too costly for the Titans. Cruikshank should see most of his snaps on special teams moving forward with Vaccaro and Kevin Byard locked into significant roles at safety.