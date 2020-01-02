Play

Cruikshank (illness) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff tilt against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Cruikshank is nursing an illness of undisclosed severity. He was limited in Thursday's practice. If the second-year pro were forced to miss any time, Amani Hooker would be a candidate to handle increased depth snaps.

