Cruikshank (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Cruikshank has not participated in practice since suffering a knee injury during Monday's win over the Cowboys, and appears to be trending towards sitting out Tennessee's game against the Patriots in Week 10. If Cruikshank were to miss any time, Brynden Trawick would serve as the top backup to starting safety Kevin Byard.