Cruikshank (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Cruikshank missed the first five games of the season due to an undisclosed injury. He handled a full workload on special teams in last Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but he battled a groin injury all week and has officially been ruled out. The third-year safety out of Arizona will aim to get back into the lineup next week against the Bears.