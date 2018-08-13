Titans' Dane Cruikshank: Sidelined at practice
Cruikshank has not participated in practice since Thursday's preseason loss to the Packers due to an undisclosed injury, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
The circumstances surrounding Cruikshank's injury are unknown, but it can be safely assumed that the rookie suffered the ailment in Green Bay. And given that Cruikshank hasn't been at practice the last five days, it's seems like it could be somewhat severe. Consider him day-to-day until the Titans can provide an update on his health.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut highlights changes in Dave Richard's quarterback tiers following...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.