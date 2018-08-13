Cruikshank has not participated in practice since Thursday's preseason loss to the Packers due to an undisclosed injury, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

The circumstances surrounding Cruikshank's injury are unknown, but it can be safely assumed that the rookie suffered the ailment in Green Bay. And given that Cruikshank hasn't been at practice the last five days, it's seems like it could be somewhat severe. Consider him day-to-day until the Titans can provide an update on his health.