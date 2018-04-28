Titans' Dane Cruikshank: Taken by Tennessee

The Titans selected Cruikshank in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.

Cruikshank (6-foot-1, 204 pounds) is a large corner who was one of the top performers at his position at the combine, testing out with 25 reps on the bench press along with an impressive 4.41-second forty-yard dash time. However, he was exposed as a perimeter cornerback during his 2016 season at Arizona and may not possess the skillset to be an effective every-down defensive back in the NFL. His athletic gifts, however, make him an intriguing project for coaches and should allow Cruikshank to see plenty of snaps on special teams.

