Titans' Dane Cruikshank: Taken by Tennessee
The Titans selected Cruikshank in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.
Cruikshank (6-foot-1, 204 pounds) is a large corner who was one of the top performers at his position at the combine, testing out with 25 reps on the bench press along with an impressive 4.41-second forty-yard dash time. However, he was exposed as a perimeter cornerback during his 2016 season at Arizona and may not possess the skillset to be an effective every-down defensive back in the NFL. His athletic gifts, however, make him an intriguing project for coaches and should allow Cruikshank to see plenty of snaps on special teams.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...