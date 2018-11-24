Titans' Dane Cruikshank: Won't play Monday
Cruikshank was ruled out for Monday's game against the Texans with a knee injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Cruikshank appeared to have shed the knee issue suffered in early November, but returned to the injury report Saturday. Specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 23-year-old won't be available at Houston.
