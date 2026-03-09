Titans' Daniel Bellinger: Following Daboll to Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger is signing with the Titans, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports Monday.
Bellinger will be reunited with Brian Daboll, who is set to work as the offensive coordinator for the Titans after serving as the Giants' head coach from 2022 until his firing in 2025. Daboll's tenure in New York overlapped with Bellinger's four years with the Giants, during which the 2022 fourth-round pick accrued 88 catches for 934 yards and four touchdowns in 62 regular-season appearances. In Tennessee, Bellinger figures to contribute primarily as a blocker behind 2025 fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm (toe), while the status of free agent Chig Okonkwo is still up in the air.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Secures touchdown in win•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Nabs two catches in Week 17 win•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Comes up empty in Week 16•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Nets uptick in production Week 15•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Catchless again Week 12•
-
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Quiet in loss Sunday•