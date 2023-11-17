Brunskill (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The 29-year-old offensive lineman recorded a week of limited practices after missing Tennessee's Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers, and he's got a shot at suiting up this weekend. If Brunskill is forced to miss his second consecutive game this Sunday, Dillon Radunz or Calvin Throckmorton would likely start at right guard.
