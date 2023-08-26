Brunskill headed to the locker room with an apparent knee injury during Friday's preseason game against New England, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Brunskill walked to the locker room with a trainer in the first quarter of the exhibition contest. The veteran lineman signed with Tennessee in March following four seasons with San Francisco. Brunskill is expected to start at right guard for the Titans this season, so it would be a big blow if the knee issue costs him any regular-season time.