Brunskill is expected to sign with Titans when the new league year opens Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brunskill started games at left tackle, right tackle, center and right guard across four seasons with the 49ers and could probably play left guard in a pinch as well. The versatile veteran would be a quality signing for Tennessee's new general manager, Ron Carthon, who was likely familiar with Brunskill during his time as a member of San Francisco's front office from 2017-2022.