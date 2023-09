Brunskill (knee) was not listed on the Titans' practice report Wednesday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Brunskill was forced out with an apparent knee injury during the Titans' preseason finale against New England on Aug. 25. While the exact nature of this issue was never revealed, he should be considered a full-go heading into Sunday's season opener versus the Saints. Brunskill is expected to start at right guard for Tennessee this season.