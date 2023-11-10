Brunskill (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Bunskill was unable to practice throughout the week and he's set to miss his first game of the year this Sunday, as he continues to recover from an ankle issue. Dillon Radunz is expected to step in and start at right guard in Brunkskill's stead.