site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-daniel-munyer-lands-on-injured-reserve | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Daniel Munyer: Lands on injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Munyer (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Munyer left Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, and the issue appears to be fairly serious. He was competing for a roster spot as a depth option along the offensive line.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read