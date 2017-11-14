Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Absent from injury report
Searcy (groin) is not present on the Titans' injury report Monday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.
Searcy sustained a groin injury at some point during Sunday's win over the Bengals, but the injury doesn't appear to have been serious. Searcy looks to be on track to play in Thursday's game against the Steelers.
