Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Day-to-day with ankle injury
Searcy suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Colts and is considered day-to-day, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear exactly when Searcy suffered the ankle injury, as the safety played in just 14 of the team's 63 defensive snaps Sunday, but the Titans should have an update on Searcy's status once they release their first injury report later this week.
