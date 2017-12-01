Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Puts in full practice
Searcy was able to put in a full practice Thursday.
Searcy was considered day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Colts. However, the backup strong safety appears to have recovered from the issue, and looks on track to play Sunday barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Absent from injury report•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Nursing groin ailment•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Accepts pay cut•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Forced to leave Sunday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...