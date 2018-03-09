Searcy was released by the Titans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A starter throughout much of his career, Searcy was relegated to a backup role for the majority of 2017 after the Titans acquired Johnathan Cyprien in the offseason. Tennessee will save nearly $4 million against the 2018 cap with this transaction, and Searcy can scour the market for another chance to start. He hasn't been a useful IDP since leaving Buffalo after the 2014 campaign.