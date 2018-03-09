Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Released by Titans
Searcy was released by the Titans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A starter throughout much of his career, Searcy was relegated to a backup role for the majority of 2017 after the Titans acquired Johnathan Cyprien in the offseason. Tennessee will save nearly $4 million against the 2018 cap with this transaction, and Searcy can scour the market for another chance to start. He hasn't been a useful IDP since leaving Buffalo after the 2014 campaign.
More News
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Puts in full practice•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Day-to-day with ankle injury•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Absent from injury report•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Nursing groin ailment•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Accepts pay cut•
-
Titans' Da'Norris Searcy: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...