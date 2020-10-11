Jones has been removed from the Titans' Reserve/COVID-19 list and is active for Tuesday's matchup against the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tennessee still has a number of starters sidelined with COVID-19, including Jeffery Simmons on the defensive side of the ball. The Titans at least now return a key component to the interior defensive line with the activation of Jones. The 28-year-old has eight tackles and one QB hit in three appearances this season, and his skills will be needed in a matchup against a Bills offense for which RB Devin Singletary has averaged 4.3 yards per rush on the season.