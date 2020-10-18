Jones (foot) will play in Sunday's divisional game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It was reported earlier Sunday that Jones was expected to suit up, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The Penn State product will make his season debut in Week 6, as he's spent most of the season on the COVID-19 list while not practicing. With the Penn State product finally ready to play, it's likely the team will work him into the rotation along side Isaiah Mack at nose tackle for Week 6.