Jones suffered a biceps injury in Sunday's game against the Texans and is questionable to return, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

According to Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville, Jones was seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling, which gives the impression he won't return to the contest. Jones was in the midst of a strong follow-up effort to his four-tackle, two-sack performance Week 12 against the Colts, as he had amassed five stops and 1.5 sacks before departing Sunday.