Titans' DaQuan Jones: Injures elbow against Texans
Jones suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's game against the Texans and is questionable to return, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
According to Paul Kuharsky of the Midday 180, Jones was seen on the sideline in a sling, which gives the impression he will not return to Week 13's matchup. David King is in line to get additional snaps as long as Jones remains out.
