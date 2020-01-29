Titans' DaQuan Jones: Remains steady
Jones recorded 42 tackles, one sack and 0.5 tackles for loss across 16 games for the Titans in 2019.
As usual, Jones didn't post particularly notable stats. However, he remained a key player along the team's defensive line, logging at least a 50 percent snap rate in 14 of his 16 games. Jones is entering the final year of his contract with Tennessee, though the team could cut him this offseason and take on just on $1.3 million in dead cap. That could create a bigger role for Austin Johnson, who began to see more playing time towards the end of the campaign.
