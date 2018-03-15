Jones (biceps) will return to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones' 2017 season ended in Week 13 against the Texans, suffering a torn biceps that required season-ending surgery. He racked up 31 tackles (19 solo) and a career-high 3.5 sacks prior to the issue and should return to his starting role for the Titans in 2018 assuming he's healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories