Titans' DaQuan Jones: Signs three-year contract with Titans
Jones (biceps) will return to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones' 2017 season ended in Week 13 against the Texans, suffering a torn biceps that required season-ending surgery. He racked up 31 tackles (19 solo) and a career-high 3.5 sacks prior to the issue and should return to his starting role for the Titans in 2018 assuming he's healthy.
