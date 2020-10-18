Jones (foot) is expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the Texans, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Despited Jones failing to suit up in any practice time this week, that doesn't appear to hinder his chances to play Sunday. It's likely that he'll have some limitations, as he's hasn't practice since he was placed on the COVID-19 list in September. With the Penn State product finally ready to play, it's likely the team will work him into the rotation along side Isaiah Mack at nose tackle for Week 6.