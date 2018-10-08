Jones tallied nine total tackles, including two for a loss, in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills.

Jones had been only a part-time player through the first four weeks of the season, but showed up in a big way in Sunday's loss. His nine tackles marked a new career-high, nearly tripling his total for the season in the process. Jones has never shown a prolific ability to get to the quarterback, setting his best sack total with 3.5 in 2017.