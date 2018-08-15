Titans' DaQuan Jones: Two assisted tackles
Jones (biceps) assisted two tackles Thursday in the Titans' preseason opener against the Packers.
The last time Jones saw the field was Week 13 of the 2017 season when he tore his biceps, requiring surgery. Jones is in line to resume a starting role this year, looking to go beyond his stats from 2017 where he recorded 31 tackles, 19 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.
