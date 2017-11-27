Jones had four tackles (three solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Jones lived in the opposing backfield in this one, registering three tackles for loss and a trio of hits on quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The 2014 fourth-rounder had never previously amassed more than 1.5 sacks in a season and came in with none this year, so this excellent performance came out of nowhere.