Titans' DaQuan Jones: Two sacks in Indy
Jones had four tackles (three solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.
Jones lived in the opposing backfield in this one, registering three tackles for loss and a trio of hits on quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The 2014 fourth-rounder had never previously amassed more than 1.5 sacks in a season and came in with none this year, so this excellent performance came out of nowhere.
