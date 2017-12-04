Titans head coach Mike Mularkey revealed that Jones suffered a torn biceps in Sunday's win over the Texans that will require season-ending surgery, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tennessee placed him on injured reserve Monday.

It's a devastating development for Jones, who had been peaking with nine tackles and 3.5 sacks over the past two games before his abrupt departure Sunday. The absence of Jones will likely open up more snaps along the defensive line for Karl Klug, David King and Austin Johnson.