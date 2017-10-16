Titans' Daren Bates: Active Monday
Bates (knee) is ready to go for Monday's contest against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
After a healthy week of practice, Bates was a late addition to the injury report Saturday. It looks like the team was just being cautions with his designation, as he is suiting up for Week 6. Look for him to resume his role providing depth at linebacker.
